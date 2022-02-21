PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes
* Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses pull back on Ukraine tensions
* Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
* Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement
* Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East
* EXCLUSIVE-Contracts show Lebanon's central bank obscured recipients of commissions
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-UAE push for another $4bln in farming climate change investment
EGYPT
* Consortium Of Gulf Banks Arranges $250 Mln Loan For Banque Misr - Al Arabiya TV
* Egyptian Media Production City FY Consol Profit Rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia pharmacy chain Nahdi to join spate of IPOs
* Saudi crude production exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports dip
* Saudi EXIM bank signs MOU with Baker Hughes to support the company's non-oil exports from the kingdom
* Sulaiman Alhabib FY Profit Rises
QATAR
* Doha Insurance FY Profit Rises
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Bourse Chief Expects TO Launch Commercial Sukuk And Bonds Market In 2022 - Al Arabiya TV
OMAN]
* Oman agrees tie-up with U.S. food technology business
