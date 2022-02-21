DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

* Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses pull back on Ukraine tensions

* Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

* Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

* Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

* EXCLUSIVE-Contracts show Lebanon's central bank obscured recipients of commissions

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-UAE push for another $4bln in farming climate change investment

EGYPT

* Consortium Of Gulf Banks Arranges $250 Mln Loan For Banque Misr - Al Arabiya TV

* Egyptian Media Production City FY Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia pharmacy chain Nahdi to join spate of IPOs

* Saudi crude production exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports dip

* Saudi EXIM bank signs MOU with Baker Hughes to support the company's non-oil exports from the kingdom

* Sulaiman Alhabib FY Profit Rises

QATAR

* Doha Insurance FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Bourse Chief Expects TO Launch Commercial Sukuk And Bonds Market In 2022 - Al Arabiya TV

OMAN]

* Oman agrees tie-up with U.S. food technology business

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))