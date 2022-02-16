DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

* Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

EGYPT

* Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement

* Egypt to issue tender to import wheat next week - Asharq TV

* UAE's Dragon makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez -Egypt ministry

* Egypt's central bank says new import rules will be applied in March

* Egypt signs agreement with IITFC worth 1.5 bln

* Suez Canal authority considers floating some units

* Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.4% in Q4 2021

* Egypt's Eastern H1 Profit Rises

* Egypt's Heliopolis Posts H1 Profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia issues 13.18 bln riyals in gov't Sar-Denominated sukuk program for Feb

* Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank - central bank

* Saudi's CMA Suspends All Licenses Granted To SaudiMed Investment Co

* Saudi CMA Licenses Raz Amwal Investment To Manage Investments, Advise Activities

* Zain Saudi Approves Final Offers To Acquire Stakes In Zain Ksa’s Towers Infrastructure

* Solutions By STC Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Board Proposes SAR 2 Per Share H2 Dividend

* Solutions By Stc FY Profit Rises

* Saudi Arabia's Jan inflation rate up 1.2% y/y - govt data

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Turkey's Erdogan touts investment potential on landmark UAE visit

* ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

* Air Arabia hedges about 50% of its fuel needs, CEO tells Al Arabiya

* NPCC And Petroleum Marine Services Sign Agreement To Explore Opportunity In Egypt

* UAE's Tabreed looks at expansion in Egypt, Gulf - CEO

* Philippines, UAE agree to start talks on trade, investment deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Warba Bank Aims To Obtain 10% Retail Banking Sector Share - CEO To Al Arabiya

* Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait's Warba Bank Q4 Profit Falls

* Salhia Real Estate Says CEO Anwar Abdelaziz Al Osaimi Resigns

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain hosts Bennett as Israel wades into Gulf security

* Bahrain's state oil company to refinance $1.6 billion loan

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))