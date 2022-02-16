PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
* Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions
EGYPT
* Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement
* Egypt to issue tender to import wheat next week - Asharq TV
* UAE's Dragon makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez -Egypt ministry
* Egypt's central bank says new import rules will be applied in March
* Egypt signs agreement with IITFC worth 1.5 bln
* Suez Canal authority considers floating some units
* Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities
* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.4% in Q4 2021
* Egypt's Eastern H1 Profit Rises
* Egypt's Heliopolis Posts H1 Profit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia issues 13.18 bln riyals in gov't Sar-Denominated sukuk program for Feb
* Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank - central bank
* Saudi's CMA Suspends All Licenses Granted To SaudiMed Investment Co
* Saudi CMA Licenses Raz Amwal Investment To Manage Investments, Advise Activities
* Zain Saudi Approves Final Offers To Acquire Stakes In Zain Ksa’s Towers Infrastructure
* Solutions By STC Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Board Proposes SAR 2 Per Share H2 Dividend
* Solutions By Stc FY Profit Rises
* Saudi Arabia's Jan inflation rate up 1.2% y/y - govt data
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Turkey's Erdogan touts investment potential on landmark UAE visit
* ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture
* Air Arabia hedges about 50% of its fuel needs, CEO tells Al Arabiya
* NPCC And Petroleum Marine Services Sign Agreement To Explore Opportunity In Egypt
* UAE's Tabreed looks at expansion in Egypt, Gulf - CEO
* Philippines, UAE agree to start talks on trade, investment deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Warba Bank Aims To Obtain 10% Retail Banking Sector Share - CEO To Al Arabiya
* Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Rises
* Kuwait's Warba Bank Q4 Profit Falls
* Salhia Real Estate Says CEO Anwar Abdelaziz Al Osaimi Resigns
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain hosts Bennett as Israel wades into Gulf security
* Bahrain's state oil company to refinance $1.6 billion loan
