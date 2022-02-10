DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

* Oil prices steady as investors eye U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck in tight range as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses close higher; Egypt rises 0.6%

* Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

* U.S. says Iran talks at urgent point, few weeks to get deal

* Libyan PM survives assassination attempt, source close to him says

* Tunisian president to change judicial council, rejects foreign criticism

EGYPT

* UAE's FAB seeks to buy Egypt's top investment bank EFG Hermes

* Egypt state investment bank NI Capital sets up new fixed-income fund

* Greece, Egypt agree to explore linking their telecom networks

* American general in Egypt for talks after U.S. cuts military aid

SAUDI ARABIA

* Riyad Bank sells $750 million in perpetual sustainability sukuk

* Tawal Announces Entry Into Pakistan's Market Via Acquisition Of Awal Telecom

UAE

* UAE to lift gradually COVID-related restrictions - state news agency

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar plans to spend $1.36 bln on deals this year

* Dubai plans to attract 50 multinational companies as part of global hub push - Media office

* Abu Dhabi crypto firm Hayvn in talks for series B funding, eyes IPO

* Commercial Bank Of Dubai FY Profit Rises

* Abu Dhabi's NMDC Signs MoU With Daewoo E&C To Strengthen Expansion Across Middle East And Africa

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise FY Consol Profit Falls

QATAR

* James Murdoch, former Star India CEO form new investment venture backed by Qatar

* Doha Bank FY Profit Rises

* Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

* Qatar Navigation net profit for 12 months ending Dec. 31 2021 724 mln riyals

KUWAIT

* UK's John Menzies rejects takeover approach from Kuwait firm

* Kuwait's ALAFCO Posts Q1 Profit

OMAN

* India signs 3-yr import deal with Omifco for 1 mln T/yr of urea -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH Financial Group FY Profit Up 86.8%

