INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month

* Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery

* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical tensions hit UAE stocks, oil supports Saudi shares

* Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas

* Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

* Time for political decisions as Iran talks enter 'final stretch' -U.S. official

* Iran moves centrifuge-parts production out of disputed workshop, IAEA says

* Lebanon President Aoun promises cenbank audit will provide accountability

* Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds

* Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies

* Israel ministers urge suppliers, importers to cancel price hikes

EGYPT

* Egyptian net foreign assets fall for third month in December

* Egypt's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged -poll

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in Dec -central bank

* Egypt minister sees growth exceeding 6% in current fiscal year - Skynews Arabia

* Egypt may issue $5 bln in international bonds in FY 2022/23 - Asharq

UAE

* UAE blocks missile strike as Israeli president visits

* UAE bank ADCB quarterly net profit up 44%, beats forecasts

* UAE to launch first federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023

* Iran to send large trade delegation to UAE - Iranian newspaper

QATAR

* EXPLAINER-Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in Europe

* Qatar seals Boeing freighter deal with surprise 737 order

* Qatar working to bring Washington, Tehran's views closer - Qatar foreign minister

* Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank opens door to receive applications for new digital banks - official

OMAN

* Oman starts raising $3.5 bln loan that could go up to $4 bln - source

