DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
* Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical tensions hit UAE stocks, oil supports Saudi shares
* Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
* Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian
* Time for political decisions as Iran talks enter 'final stretch' -U.S. official
* Iran moves centrifuge-parts production out of disputed workshop, IAEA says
* Lebanon President Aoun promises cenbank audit will provide accountability
* Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds
* Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies
* Israel ministers urge suppliers, importers to cancel price hikes
EGYPT
* Egyptian net foreign assets fall for third month in December
* Egypt's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged -poll
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in Dec -central bank
* Egypt minister sees growth exceeding 6% in current fiscal year - Skynews Arabia
* Egypt may issue $5 bln in international bonds in FY 2022/23 - Asharq
UAE
* UAE blocks missile strike as Israeli president visits
* UAE bank ADCB quarterly net profit up 44%, beats forecasts
* UAE to launch first federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023
* Iran to send large trade delegation to UAE - Iranian newspaper
QATAR
* EXPLAINER-Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in Europe
* Qatar seals Boeing freighter deal with surprise 737 order
* Qatar working to bring Washington, Tehran's views closer - Qatar foreign minister
* Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
KUWAIT
* Kuwait c.bank opens door to receive applications for new digital banks - official
OMAN
* Oman starts raising $3.5 bln loan that could go up to $4 bln - source
