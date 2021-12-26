Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

* Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings around $1,800 as holiday lull sets in

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher as Omicron fears recede

* Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi city of Jazan - Saudi state media

* Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

* COVID-19 infections rise again across Gulf states

* U.S. airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

* Western powers say Libya's interim government still valid

* Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan [government

EGYPT

* Egypt's Petroleum Corporation signs $1 bln oil-exploration agreement with Eni

* Egypt's c.bank extends measures to ease pandemic impact to June

* Fawry Announces Plans For Establishing Consumer Finance Company, Fawry Consumer Finance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding

* Jabal Omar Development Revises Offer To Manager Of Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund

* SABIC Agri-Nutrients Reaches Deal With SABIC On Cash Adjustment In Acquisition Of SANIC

* Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum

* Saudi British Bank Signs Agreement To Sell Entire Stake In Wataniya Insurance

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates NBD Says Controlling Interest In Dubai Bank Transferred To Eradah Capital

* Mubadala Signs Deal With G42 To Establish Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus - Mubadala on Twitter

QATAR

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar’s World Cup will pay Gulf-wide dividends

KUWAIT

* Gulf Petroleum Investment Signs Exculsive Franchise Agreement With A Turkish Company

* Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel - KUNA

