(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

NEW YORK - Michael Saylor, chief executive of $4 billion MicroStrategy, likes to talk up both its business lines. One is enterprise software, which brings in some $500 million of sales each year. The other is a two-year-old bitcoin investment strategy. The latter is increasingly taking over.

MicroStrategy owned just over 124,000 bitcoin at the end of last year, based on disclosures up to Dec. 29. This holding was worth about $5.8 billion on Monday, or more than 90% of the company’s enterprise value, Breakingviews calculates. Last June that figure was nearer 50%. The implication is that investors find the software business increasingly irrelevant.

It’s possible the company isn’t too bothered about that. An investor presentation last month showed its software and cloud business was set to grow again. But the top-line shrank every year from 2015 to 2020.

Saylor’s plan to use MicroStrategy’s spare cash, and more gleaned from debt and equity issuance, to buy bitcoin has piqued the interest of a niche group of crypto-fancying shareholders. The pitch is that MicroStrategy’s shares represent an easy way to get exposure to bitcoin, that the company can in effect leverage its holdings, and that its traditional business provides a measure of downside cushion.

There’s scarcity value in the idea given the Securities and Exchange Commission is reluctant to give the nod to vehicles like exchange-traded funds with direct bitcoin exposure. Saylor’s bitcoin success has, however, left the company’s analytics and software business with a tiny implied value. That somewhat undermines the argument that it provides a hedge against bitcoin volatility.

It also raises the question as to whether a company that looks increasingly like a bitcoin fund can escape further regulatory scrutiny. The SEC has already forced MicroStrategy to change how it reports its bitcoin holdings in the interests of greater transparency. And wacky formal accounting for bitcoin – something that is not the company’s fault – risks confusing some investors. Saylor’s cheerleading is working, but it could also be storing up trouble.

CONTEXT NEWS

- MicroStrategy, which makes analytics and business-intelligence software and invests in bitcoin, is due to report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 after U.S. markets close on Feb. 1.

