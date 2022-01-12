Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) Listing Committee approved for Macro Group Pharmaceuticals to list its shares on the stock market under the symbol MCRO.CA.

The company will list 577.35 million shares at a par value of EGP 0.20 each, with a total issued capital of EGP 115.47 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday. The committee approved for Macro Group’s shares to be listed on EGX’s database as of Thursday, 13 January, under the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).