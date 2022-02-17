Investment firm Kuwait Financial Center (Markaz) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter 2021 net profit attributable to the owners declined by 72 percent to 1.2 million dinars ($14.2 million), compared to 4.3 million dinars in the year-ago period.

Total operating revenue fell 28 percent to 5.4 million dinars from 7.6 million dinars, the company said in a filing to Boursa Kuwait where its shares trade.

Earnings per share in the quarter came in at two dinars, down from nine dinars in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company didn’t disclose a reason for the drop in profit.

For full year 2021, Markaz swung to a net profit of 16.7 million dinars from a loss of 2.39 million dinars, "mainly on gains from financial assets at fair value."

The investment firm's board has proposed a 10 percent, or 10 fils per share, cash dividend for the year, as well as a 5 percent bonus share issue.

