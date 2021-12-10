SINGAPORE - Kuwait raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in January from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The producer has set January Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $2.80 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up 65 cents from the previous month.

It also raised the January Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $4.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up 55 cents from December.

