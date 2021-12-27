HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 30.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes in its last international tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley which closed on Dec. 23.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations for delivery in 2022 are between July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))