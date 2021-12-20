HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 29.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Dec. 16.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between June 16 and 30, July 1 and 15, July 16 and 31 and Aug. 1 and 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan;) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))