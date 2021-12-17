BENGALURU - Indian shares fell 1% on Friday as warnings from major central banks over surging global inflation dented investor sentiment, with all sectors but information technology trading in negative territory.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1% to 17,069 by 0502 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.97% to 57,340.62. Both indexes have shed nearly 2.5% so far this week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic hammered the global economy, and warned of higher inflation after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that raging inflation was its biggest risk.

"Aggressive tapering (by the Fed) will also mean that foreign institutional selling will continue in India," said Anita Gandhi, director, Arihant Capital Markets.

"Globally, inflation is on the higher side. Whenever inflation is overshooting, economies have to keep on raising interest rates. We are into that cycle now."

As of Thursday's close, foreign institutional investors have sold $728 million worth of Indian equities this week and $1.73 billion this month, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Auto, metals and real estate were among the top Nifty drags, each falling more than 2%.

However, information technology rose 2.05% and was the lone sectoral gainer after Accenture Plc forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and raised its annual business outlook.

Only five of the Nifty 50 constituents were trading in positive territory and they were all part of the IT index, with Infosys leading gains with a 3.2% jump.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 8.6% after the company said promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold an 11.9% stake and would resign from the board.

Rategain Travel Technologies made its market debut at a discount of more than 15% to its initial public offering price.

