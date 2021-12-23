BENGALURU - Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.56% to 17,054 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.55% to 57,242.97.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.

The Nifty bank index rose 0.7%, while the metals index was up 1%.

