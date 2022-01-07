BENGALURU: Indian shares tracked broader Asia higher on Friday, with banks and energy companies leading the advance, although gains were capped by a surge in coronavirus cases and related restrictions.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 17,847 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.57% to 59,941.44 by 0357 GMT. Both indexes fell 1% in the previous session, but were headed for a weekly gain of more than 2%.

The bank Nifty index rose 1.2%, while the energy index gained 1.1%.

India's daily COVID-19 cases rose by 117,100 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Friday.

