BENGALURU: India shares rose on Tuesday after a three-session losing streak, boosted by top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and metals stocks, while TVS Motor jumped 5% after the automotive company posted better-than-expected quarterly numbers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,254, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.19% to 57,728.84. The indexes had seen their worst day in two weeks with a 1.7% drop on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki India rose as much as 3.3%, while shares of TVS Motor Company climbed up to 5% to their highest level since mid-January.

The Nifty Metal index advanced as much as 1.4%, led by a 2% jump in Tata Steel.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel was flat ahead of its quarterly results expected later in the day.

Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar is set to make its market debut on Tuesday after getting a strong response at its 36 billion rupee ($482.32 million) IPO.

($1 = 74.6385 Indian rupees)

