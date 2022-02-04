Ghitha Holding, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has announced profits of AED 59.7 million ($16.2 million) for the year ending December 31 2021, up from AED 12.3 million in 2020.

The company, formerly Zee Stores, rebranded last month and attributed the increase in profits to a successful business acquisition. It acquired soft commodity distributor Royal Horizon at the start of 2021.

Chairman Dr. Mohammed Somar Ajalyaqin said: “The biggest driver of our profit growth this year was the successful business acquisition that contributed to Ghitha leadership’s short and long-term vision of expanding its distribution operation, frozen food, agriculture and livestock division.

“We are confident in the continued momentum of our consumer foods distribution strategy and excited about the opportunities to build on our leadership position, and high brand and market reputation.”

Revenue for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2021 was AED 546 million, an 89 percent increase from the same period in 2020. The company’s revenue also grew by 60.6 percent to AED 136.3 million in Q4 2021, compared to AED 84.8 million in Q4 2020, it said in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

