Abu Dhabi-based Al Seer Marine PJSC, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has bought 375 million equity shares, worth 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in Abu Dhabi Ports Group allocated ahead of its IPO.

Al Seer will own 7.36 percent of Abu Dhabi Ports, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group will list on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday, after raising 4 billion dirhams through a primary issuance. UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ is a majority shareholder in the ports group with 75.44 percent stake.

Al Seer Marine's which builds and operates vessels, has assets worth 6.1 billion dirhams.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@refinitiv.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022