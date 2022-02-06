PHOTO
RIYADH: HSBC Saudi Arabia completed the price stabilization period for recently listed food delivery startup Jahez on Feb. 3, 2022.
The period started on Jan. 5, 2022.
According to the stabilizing manager, the offering size will stand at 2.09 million shares with a value of SR1.8 billion ($480 million).
