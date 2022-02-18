(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

NEW YORK - Should Hasbro make like its toys and transform Activist fund Alta Fox thinks so. On Thursday, it called for the $13 billion toymaker behind Transformers and Play-Doh to spin off the division that owns card game "Magic: The Gathering." The timing is punchy, since Hasbro’s new chief executive, Chris Cocks, hasn’t even started on the job yet. The allure of a breakup sets him a high bar.

Hasbro is best known for products like Monopoly and the Disney Princesses. But the Wizards of the Coast unit that Alta Fox proposes detaching is growing fast, contributed one-fifth of revenue in 2021 and has an operating margin of around 40%, quadruple Hasbro’s larger consumer products segment. In other words, that’s increasingly the division where the group’s magic happens.

The challenge is that Hasbro has been trying to bulk up its toy brands, and turn itself into a Walt Disney-like media empire. It dropped $4.6 billion on film production company Entertainment One, on the theory that movies drive toy sales and vice versa. That hasn’t worked out – partially because of misfires on the movie side, but also because the pandemic crushed the film industry and pushed back releases.

Carving the company up could provide a more satisfying pop. Wizards’ successful but nascent digital efforts are attracting a lot of users. "Magic: The Gathering" tournaments draw crowds. And next to other listed gaming and sports firms Hasbro looks cheap, trading at an enterprise value of 12.6 times adjusted EBITDA. By contrast, Take-Two Interactive Software – a more focused digital gaming firm – trades at 16.8 times trailing EBITDA. Meanwhile, what’s left might even make a suitable plaything for $9 billion rival Mattel.

Cocks, who only takes over at the end of February, comes from the Wizards division, which may make him less inclined to set it free. And the Disney strategy might just work, despite Hasbro having just one-tenth the revenue of the Mouse House. A Netflix show and movies based on Wizards brands is due later this year. Alta Fox’s timing is probably too opportunistic, but shareholders now know that if Hasbro’s strategy isn’t a winner there’s another game waiting in the toy box.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Activist investor Alta Fox said on Feb. 17 that it had nominated five candidates for election to the board of toy company Hasbro.

- Alta Fox said that it wants to see the company ultimately spin off its Wizards of the Coast division, which makes tabletop and digital games including “Magic: The Gathering” and “Dungeons & Dragons.”

