Gulf Navigation Holding is proceeding with its plans to raise up to 150 million dirhams ($40.8 million) this year through convertible bonds, according to a disclosure on Tuesday.

The issuance was approved during the general assembly meeting of the company on Monday, the shipping firm said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The mandatory convertible bonds will be issued on March 9, 2022 by way of a private placement to existing sukuk holders and other creditors looking to swap their sukuk certificates.

The conversion price is pegged at 33.33 fils per share.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022