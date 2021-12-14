Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as cautious investors focussed on key central bank meetings this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to accelerate its plans for the roll-back of its pandemic-era economic support measures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was last down 0.1% to $1,785.65 per ounce by 0030 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,786.00.

* The dollar, meanwhile, held firm against its rivals.

* The U.S. central bank is set to begin its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors expecting the Fed to announce wrapping up its bond purchases sooner than expected, as they look for clues on timing of interest rate hikes next year.

* Apart from the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled for meetings this week.

* The ECB, meeting on Thursday, is likely to confirm that its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.09 trillion) pandemic emergency stimulus scheme will end next March.

* Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

* U.S. consumers' short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

* Wall Street ended lower overnight, as fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment towards riskier assets. MKTS/GLOB.N

* Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $22.29 an ounce.

* Platinum was nearly flat at $929.45 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,686.97.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Nov 0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Oct U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

