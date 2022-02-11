Gold prices were flat on Friday, slipping off a two-week peak hit in the previous session, as bets grew for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve after a sharp jump in U.S. consumer prices.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,831.78 per ounce by 1313 GMT, poised for a weekly gain of about 1.3%. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,831.90.

"Stronger-than-expected inflation is raising the risk of faster rate hikes," said Soni Kumari, a commodities strategist at ANZ, adding that the gold market is reacting to this and a stronger dollar.

Pressure increased on the Fed to take a stronger stand against inflation after an unexpectedly large jump in U.S. consumer prices bolstered the view that the central bank is behind the curve.

Expectations for a firm Fed response next month lifted the dollar and sparked a dip in global equities, and drove benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields higher on Thursday, but they have since taken a step back.

Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold, while a higher dollar makes it less attractive for overseas buyers.

"From a technical point of view, bullion is still trying to surpass the $1,835 threshold, while the first major support zone is represented by the $1,800 mark," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.

"Investors are still trusting gold," he said in a note, and that "gold is also representing a hedge in case central banks would not be able to contain inflation."

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.04 per ounce, but remains poised for a weekly gain of about 2.4%.

Platinum was up 0.8% at $1,034.28, while palladium fell 0.1% at $2,253.68.

