Amazon helps stocks steady but prospects for rate hikes loom over markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.4%

Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

Brent crude rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.45 a barrel

Dollar set for bruising week after ECB and BOE get more hawkish

The index was at a three-week low of 95.271, having tumbled 2% this week - its biggest such fall since March 2020

Gold set for weekly gain on weaker dollar, inflation woes

Spot gold was at $1,806.86 per ounce

