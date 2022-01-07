Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Dollar riding high on hike bets ahead of payrolls report

The greenback hit a five-year peak on the yen at 116.35

Gold edges higher as WHO categorises Omicron as not 'mild'

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,791.73 per ounce

Oil prices jump on supply worries amid Kazakhstan unrest

Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed minutes, rising COVID-19 cases

Major Gulf bourses ended lower on Thursday

