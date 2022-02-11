Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares fall, U.S. treasury yields hold firm after U.S. inflation data

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.46% lower in early Asian trading

Oil prices slip on hot U.S. inflation concerns

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.01 a barrel

Gold range-bound as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

Asian stocks dip ahead of inflation data

Rate hike bets keep U.S. dollar bidTreasury yields

leapt and the dollar jumped to a five-week high of 116.34 yen during volatile overnight trade

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022