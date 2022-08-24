NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields touched fresh multi-week highs on Wednesday, as investors continued to square up positions ahead of what could be a pivotal central bank gathering in Wyoming that could see the Federal Reserve reinforce its tightening message to stamp out inflation.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hit a six-week peak, while the two-year yield, which tends to track interest rate expectations, rose to a one-week high. The other maturities touched peaks of anywhere between five to eight weeks.

"There's some position-squaring going on and the market mood is a little bit more cautionary," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium is this week's main event. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning and investors expect him to strike a hawkish tone, as the market braces for another policy meeting next month that will raise rates by either 50 or 75 basis points (bps).

"I think Powell is going to toe the party line, he's going to say: 'we're going to continue to work and we will be data-dependent,'" said Phifer.

"He's also going to say that at some point, the Fed is going to do smaller hikes. I don't think he is going to veer off the schedule at all. He's grown a ton since 2018 in his delivery," he added.

Data showing that new orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased in July, albeit at a slow pace, from the previous month had little impact on the bond market.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely-watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4% last month. These so-called core capital goods orders surged 0.9% in June. In late morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5 bps at 3.104%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 4.4 bps to 3.300%. A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained inverted at -25.8 bps. This part of the curve, which typically predicts a recession, has been inverted for nearly two months.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 2.5 bps at 3.360%. Also later on Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $45 billion in U.S. five-year notes, $1 billion smaller than last month. Jefferies expects the auction to go well after Tuesday's poorly-subscribed sale of two-year notes.

"(The) 5-year auctions have recently been aggressively bid, by and large," wrote Jefferies analyst Tom Simons and Aneta Markowska. "The auction process has been relatively smooth throughout the selloff in the market. The smaller sizes have been easier for the market to digest without any material participation from dealers."

