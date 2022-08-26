NEW YORK - U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Powell, in a closely-watched speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference, said that investors should not expect the central bank to reduce interest rates until inflation is tamed.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.9 basis points at 3.423%, slightly below its high for the year of 3.4350% in June.

The rise in short-term interest rates further inverted the yield curve, which is often looked at as a signal of an upcoming recession. The closely-watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was at -36.9 basis points, compared to -31.3 basis points before Powell's speech.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.2 basis points to 3.046%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1.2 basis points to 3.246%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"Powell's comments were remarkably in line with market expectations," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "Overall, the response is well within the recent range in nominal terms, even if the curve appears biased to break out lower."

(Reporting by David Randall, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)