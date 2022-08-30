LONDON: Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped country, now also being hit by devastating floods.

The bonds, some of which fell to less than half their face value last month due to potential default worries, were up as much as 1.8 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb prices showed.

The IMF's board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme on Monday. It also agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million special drawing rights, or about $940 million at current exchange rates.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)




