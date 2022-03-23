MILAN- Orders for Italy's new CCTEU floating rate bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2030 topped 10 billion euros ($11.00 billion), a lead manager said.

Italy has set the yield for the new issue to offer a premium of 78 basis points over 6-month Euribor after the initial guidance of around 80 bps, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

UniCredit said in a note to clients that the size of the deal will probably be 6-8 billion euros, adding that it will be the longest CCTEU available.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mps Capital Services to manage the sale of the new bond.

The Economy ministry added that "the announcement of the bonds on offer in the medium-long term auctions scheduled for March 30, will take into account this transaction".

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Maria Pia Quaglia)