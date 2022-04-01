LONDON- Less than a quarter of euro zone sovereign debt now carries sub-zero yields, data published by Tradeweb showed on Friday, in the latest sign that an era of negative-yielding debt in the single currency bloc may be drawing to an end.

Government bond yields across the euro area surged in March, ending the month with their biggest monthly rises in years, as investors fretted about record-high inflation and braced for higher interest rates in the months ahead.

Earlier this week, two-year bond yields in Germany, France and the Netherlands popped above 0% for the first time since 2014.

According to Tradeweb, the value of euro-denominated negative-yielding government debt on its bond trading platform stood at 2.07 trillion euros ($2.29 trillion) at end-March, versus 3.59 trillion euros at end-February.

This comprised roughly 23.4% of a total euro area government bond market worth around 8.85 trillion euros on the Tradeweb platform, versus almost 40% a month earlier.

It was the lowest share since at least 2016, when Tradeweb first started compiling the data.

The latest numbers highlight just how quickly sovereign bond yields are moving out of negative-yield territory as investors sense the end is in sight for the European Central Bank's experiment with negative interest rates.

Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation surged to 7.5% in March, hitting a record high.

"The pace at which policymakers could exit negative interest rates varies but we know this is now coming," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

"Given the environment we have been in for several years in the euro area, the repricing has taken place very quickly."

German and French 2-year bond yields were trading just below 0% on Friday, and alongside Portugal, they are the only euro zone yields of this maturity to have sub-zero yields.

The ECB's deposit rate is at -0.5% and money markets bet it will rise above 0% in the months ahead, with almost 60 basis points of hikes in total priced in by year-end.

The euro zone, Switzerland, Denmark and Japan all have negative interest rates.

When bond yields are below 0%, investors stand to lose money if they hold that bond to maturity.

And while negative yields are good news for governments or corporates that can fund borrowing at ultra-low interest rates, they have hurt savers and banks.

The pool of negative-yielding euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds meanwhile shrank to just over 9% of a total market worth roughly 3.6 trillion euros at end-March, Tradeweb data showed. That was the lowest share since mid-2020, the height of the pandemic, and down from 11% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Subhranshu Sahu)