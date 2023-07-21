MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended steady on Friday as debt sale added to supply, with the focus now turning to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision next week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0784%, after ending the previous session at 7.0827%. The yield fell 1 basis points for the week.

New Delhi raised 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through the sale of bonds earlier in the day, which included 120 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond.

The benchmark yield touched a high of 7.10% earlier in the session.

"The yield rose on caution as the U.S. yields have also started rising. Some traders are also unwinding their positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision," a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hovering around the 3.85% mark, as initial jobless claims for the week ended July 15 fell to their lowest since mid-May.

The market now awaits guidance from the Fed and its interest rate decision due on Wednesday. It has raised rates by 500 basis points since March 2022. The odds of a 25-basis-point hike stay around 96%, but that of another increase after that has receded.

After the Fed decision, the next key event will be the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy in August. The RBI maintained status quo on rates in the last two policies but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target, which has pushed back bets of a rate cut.

"With inflation broadly under control barring a temporary spike in food inflation, liquidity is likely to be in a comfortable zone for the near future," said Sujata Guhathakurta, president of debt capital market and infrastructure financing, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"RBI is likely to maintain a prolonged pause as they evaluate the growth-inflation mix and global monetary policy cycle more closely." ($1 = 81.9590 Indian rupees)

