MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as the central bank's debt sale plans will continue to weigh on investor sentiment, while caution towards any rise in oil prices will also impact demand.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.35%-7.40% range, after ending at 7.3806% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at its highest level in seven months on Monday and has risen 17 basis points in the last two sessions.

"There was heavy speculation that the central bank will start its bond sales this week, which led to an extended selloff, but those speculations will keep any downside in the yields limited," the trader said.

Bond yields jumped towards the end of the session on Monday, amid speculations that the Reserve Bank of India may announce details of an open market sale after market hours.

On Friday, the RBI kept rates unchanged as expected, but said it plans to conduct open market sale of bonds through auctions to manage liquidity in the system, which will keep yields elevated as per market participants.

The RBI has sold bonds worth 84.90 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) via screen-based operations in five weeks to Sept. 29, to drain additional liquidity.

Traders will also keep a close eye on oil prices, as markets weighed the potential for supply disruptions as the conflict between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas continued.

The benchmark Brent crude contract is threatening to rise past the crucial $90 per barrel mark.

($1 = 83.2400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)