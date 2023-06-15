MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields edged higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled further rate hikes in 2023, dampening sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0408%, after closing at 7.0069% in the previous session. It has risen five basis points (bps) in the last two sessions.

"Markets have been complacent, predicting rate cuts. There could be significant corrections given that expectations have to be reversed from cuts to hikes," said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

Traders said that markets are now pricing a delayed possibility of rate cuts, both globally as well as domestically.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday held rates after hiking by an aggregate of 500 bps for 10 consecutive meetings to 5.00%-5.25%.

However, officials flagged that borrowing costs may still need to rise as the Fed reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Nine of 18 Fed officials now see the rate moving to 5.60% by the end of 2023, up from 5.10% in March predictions, while three others say that rates need to go even higher.

The odds of a rate hike by the Fed in its July meeting have risen to nearly 70%.

The Fed's move comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paused for the second consecutive time but stressed on achieving its 4% inflation target, which led to a selloff in bonds.

Focus now shifts to demand-supply dynamics as New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) via a debt auction on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper and 110 billion rupees of a new 30-year paper.

Bond yields are expected to be range-bound, with the benchmark yield seen at 6.98%-7.05% for the next few days, traders said.

($1 = 82.1856 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)