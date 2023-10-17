MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on value buying, with yields struggling to break the upside, and as traders anticipate the central bank might delay an open market sale of bonds.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.3264%, after closing at 7.3355% in the previous session.

"Since bond yields have not risen sharply despite elevated oil prices and U.S. yields, we saw some purchases today. Also, with liquidity not expected to move in large surplus in the next few days, the chances of an immediate OMO (open market operations) sale have come down," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

India's banking system liquidity continues to remain in deficit and is expected to widen in the coming days amid tax outflows, which may delay the start of debt sales by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI is expected to sell 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion) of bonds to manage liquidity, with traders expecting the sales to start this quarter.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped marginally amid hopes that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela, but the benchmark Brent crude continued to hover around the $90-per-barrel mark.

Worries that the Middle East conflict will affect supply have pushed oil prices higher, which has a direct impact on inflation in net importers such as India.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on fresh supply of debt, while investors try to gauge the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb high inflation, with the 10-year yield trading above 4.70%.

Traders said that since domestic yields were not seeing any large upside, there was some buying, while foreign purchases also helped.

Foreigners have more than doubled their purchases of Indian government bonds, which would be a part of JPMorgan's emerging market bond index, but bank treasury officials do not expect large inflows until the inclusion starts next year. ($1 = 83.2120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)