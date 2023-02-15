MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the federal government, has cancelled the scheduled debt switch auctions for February and March as the budgetary provisions for the financial year have been met, the central bank said Wednesday.

The RBI typically conducts switches of dated government securities through an auction on the third Monday of every month.

The government had aimed to switch securities worth 1 trillion rupees ($12.1 billion) for the current financial year that ends in March.

($1 = 82.8090 Indian rupees)

