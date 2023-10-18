MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Wednesday as a relentless spike in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields continued to dampen investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.3465%, after closing at 7.3264% in the previous session.

A rise in US yields, volatile geopolitical risk leading to high crude oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) hawkish stance of keeping liquidity tight through bond sales are affecting domestic yields, said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

He expects the benchmark bond yield to trade within 7.25%-7.50% over the next few months.

Oil prices rose after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks, while escalating conflict in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital also sparked concerns about potential supply disruptions.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading around $93 per barrel. Elevated oil prices have a direct impact on inflation for net importers like India.

U.S. yields surged after retail sales last month increased by a more-than-expected 0.7% against Reuters polled forecast of a 0.3% rise, reaffirming bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The two-year U.S. yield rose to a fresh over 17-year high, while the 10-year yield was trading around 4.85%, in touching distance of an over 16-year peak of 4.89% hit earlier in the month.

Elevated U.S. yields may make Indian assets less attractive for foreign investors who have more than doubled purchases of bonds that would form a part of JPMorgan's emerging market bond index.

Meanwhile, mutual funds have stepped up government bond purchases after the recent spike in yields, and are likely to continue buying in the near future as they eye gains over the medium term.

