MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields slumped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as the 10-year U.S. yield fell below the key 4% level ahead of the inflation data, prompting traders to cover their short positions.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0935%, after closing at 7.1337% on Monday. The yield logged its biggest daily fall since May 16.

"Since short positions had increased, there was heavy covering during the session, pushing bond yields lower," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

"U.S. yields also dipped amid expectations of some positive surprises in inflation data, which also triggered fall in local yields."

U.S. yields fell and the inversion in a key part of the yield curve contracted as investors waited for inflation data, due on Wednesday, with some speculating a downward surprise, which could ease pressure to hike rates aggressively.

The 10-year yield was at 3.95%, after hitting a high of 4.09% on Monday, while the two-year yield was at 4.83%.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in June, but the minutes released last week showed it may raise rates by another 50 bps in 2023.

The odds of a 25-bps hike in July remain around 89%, but lower inflation reading could prompt the Fed to pause after July.

Market participants also await local inflation print for June, due on Wednesday.

India's inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of 55 economists found. It predicts retail inflation rose 4.58% on-year in June, slightly faster than the 4.25% recorded in May.

Traders will closely watch upcoming data to gauge the Reserve Bank of India's future rate actions.

A steeper-than-expected surge in the prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, over the past few weeks could push India's retail inflation towards 5.5% in the July-September quarter, economists said.

