MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields were little changed on Friday ahead of the weekly debt auction but market participants will closely track the movement in U.S. peers and oil prices.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.3735% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3720% in the previous session.

"The U.S. yields eased in early trade after almost hitting 5% in the last session so that provided some comfort. But, as oil prices are still on rise, the bias in the yield movement will remain upward," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit the 5% mark on Thursday for the first time since July 20, 2007 and was last at 4.9414%.

The U.S. yields surged as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said signs of above-trend growth could warrant more monetary tightening.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended gains on Friday and were on track for a second week of increases on heightened fears that the conflict in the Middle East may spread and disrupt supplies from one of the world's top-producing regions.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading above $93 a barrel.

Later in the day, India will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes the benchmark 10-year bond.

Traders will also await the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's October monetary policy meeting, due after market hours.

The central bank had kept its key lending rate steady at 6.50% for a fourth consecutive policy earlier this month but signalled it would keep rates high and liquidity tight to bring inflation closer to its 4% target.

Growth in India is expected to further strengthen in the coming months while inflation moderates from its peak and will bolster macroeconomic fundamentals, the RBI's October bulletin showed.

($1 = 83.1850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)