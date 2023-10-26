MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Thursday, tracking a jump in U.S. yields with market participants now awaiting fresh supply of debt at the auction on Friday to gauge investor demand.

Traders are also waiting to see when the central bank will opt to sell bonds at open market operations which it announced as part of its monetary policy review earlier in the month to manage banking system liquidity.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.3667%, after ending at 7.3408% in the previous session.

"The market is reacting to the rise in U.S. yields and if yields continue to rise globally, the central bank's quantum of open market sales will also rise," said Sandeep Yadav, head of fixed income at DSP Mutual Fund.

U.S. yields climbed after an auction showed weak demand and following data that indicated new-home sales accelerated in September, affirming market expectations of prolonged higher-for-longer interest rates.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield jumped 11 basis points on Wednesday and was last at 4.94%, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week.

Although markets do not expect any rate action, the focus will remain on the central bank's guidance.

Reserve Bank of India's open market sales could start once government spending picks up and there is an improvement in the durable liquidity surplus, two sources told Reuters last week.

"The size of the RBI's OMO sales will also be dependent on how the global yields move from this point as well as the pressure on currency," DSP MF's Yadav said.

Market participants expect OMO sales worth around 500 billion rupees (about $6 billion) this quarter though the central bank has given no indication of the quantum or a timeline for the same.

New Delhi will sell debt to raise 300 billion rupees on Friday, including through the sale of a new three-year paper.

($1 = 83.1800 Indian rupees)

