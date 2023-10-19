MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Thursday as a relentless spike in U.S. Treasury yields continued to dampen investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.3720%, after closing at 7.3465% in the previous session.

"The 10-year U.S. yield is almost at 5% and that is pushing domestic bond yields higher with elevated oil prices also acting as a dampener," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, AU Small Finance Bank.

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is unlikely to move above 7.40%, but if that level gets tested, then the next resistance zone is 7.43%-7.45%," he added.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries jumped again on Thursday, nearing a 5% level not seen since just before the financial crisis in 2007. Markets were on edge ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech about the economy scheduled later in the day.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last up 7 basis points at 4.9748%, while the 2-year yield was up 2 bps at 5.2420%.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose to around a two-week high on Wednesday on a bigger-than-expected U.S. storage draw and concerns about global supplies. Oil prices eased earlier in the day but the benchmark Brent crude contract was trading around $90 per barrel.

However, traders said market sentiment was aided by expectations that a persistent liquidity deficit in India's banking system may prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to delay a planned sale of bonds.

Yields had risen after the RBI announced earlier this month it planned to sell bonds to curb liquidity surplus.

Market participants also await the minutes from the RBI's October monetary policy meeting and the central government's weekly debt auction on Friday.

India will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the benchmark 10-year bond. ($1 = 83.2100 Indian rupees)

