MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking similar move in U.S. Treasuries, while inflation worries highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India further weighed.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3025% as of 0335 GMT. The yield rose 2 basis points on Friday to end at 7.2639%. The new 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2742%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 3.00% on Monday, while the RBI's monetary policy committee members in the minutes of August meeting said despite signs of inflation having peaked in India, the outlook remains highly uncertain.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Anil D'Silva)



