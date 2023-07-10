MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday on value buying ahead of June inflation data for the United States as well as at home, which traders expect will provide cues on the interest rate trajectory of the respective central banks.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1337%, after closing at 7.1609% on Friday. The yield was largely unchanged during the day and fell toward the fag end of the session.

"Global policymakers have turned hawkish in the last few days and higher inflation in the U.S. will only confirm rate hike bets in July policy," said a trader with a state-run bank.

The U.S. Fed paused its rate hike cycle in June but stated that more hikes were due. Traders now speculate two more hikes of 50 basis points each in 2023. The odds of a 25 bps increase in July remain around 89%.

"With inflation remaining at nearly double of the Fed’s target and the US economy still seemingly having more steam to keep running, we expect the US Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish bias until clear signs of fatigue are visible," Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

"We expect the Fed to deliver 25 bps of rate hike in the July meeting, with a high probability of another 25 bps post that."

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June as food prices surged, a Reuters poll showed. Inflation is seen rising at an annual pace of 4.58% in June, slightly faster than the 4.25% recorded in May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings after hiking by 250 bps in the last financial year, but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target which has pushed back bets of rate cuts.

