MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields closed higher on Wednesday, breaking a two-session declining streak and tracking U.S. peers ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0069%, after closing at 6.9998% in the previous session. The benchmark yield had eased four basis points in the last two sessions.

"We expect a pause from the Fed, but the action would shift to July policy when the U.S. central bank could deliver a rate hike," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

U.S. yields rose on bets of a hawkish tilt to the Fed's stance, even as traders expected a status quo on rates after 10 straight hikes.

The 10-year yield was above 3.80%, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of rate expectations, was above the 4.65% mark.

The odds of a pause currently stand at more than 92% but have dropped to 35% for the July policy meeting. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps in the 10 meetings since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after gaining 0.4% in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4%, the smallest year-on-year rise since March 2021.

Local bond yields eased this week after India's retail inflation eased to an over-two-year low of 4.25% in May.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight policy meeting but said monetary conditions will remain tight to further curb inflation.

Active fixed-income investors could place bets on shorter-duration government bonds while avoiding longer-term papers amid a flattish yield curve, and as rate cuts are unlikely this financial year, Rahul Bhuskute, chief investment officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said. ($1 = 82.1100 Indian rupees)

