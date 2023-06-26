MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Monday as market participants refrained from placing large bets in the absence of any major triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0654%, after closing at 7.0726% in the previous session.

"Most bank treasuries were not active in the market today as they are busy with quarter-end accounting activities. Overall, the trading is range-bound and the volumes are low," said a dealer with a primary dealership.

Market sentiment has turned cautious after hawkish commentaries from Indian and U.S. central banks, with economic data points now acting as key triggers for potential interest rate moves, traders said.

Members of India's six-member monetary policy committee appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the rate hike trajectory, but all three internal members reiterated that the pause was only for June.

"The prospect of a hike is pushed to the point where either external risks appear daunting and/or inflation starts (showing) a meaningful rise above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) estimates," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus.

"With respect to external factors, expectations of any meaningful cut have moved beyond 2023."

In June, the RBI kept its rate steady at 6.50% for a second straight meeting, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a 50-basis-point hike in 2023. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week suggested rates could go higher as the Fed grappled with stubbornly high inflation.

Meanwhile, market participants will monitor debt supply from states on Tuesday and central government on Friday to gauge the demand at current levels.

Twelve states aim to raise 224.5 billion rupees ($2.74 billion), while the central government is scheduled to sell bonds worth 330 billion rupees. ($1 = 82.0442 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)