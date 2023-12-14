MUMBAI - Indian government bond yields ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a near one-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected three rate cuts in 2024.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.1969%, its lowest level since Nov. 17, after ending the previous session at 7.2581%.

"Fed's tone changed from "higher for longer" to dovish commentary, which was a good surprise for the market, which led to strong rally in both global and local bonds," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell to its lowest since August, driven by projection by 17 out of 19 Fed officials that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.

The 10-year U.S. yield plunged 17 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, and was hovering around 3.9488% during Asian hours.

The median projections now indicate a decline of three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25-5.50% range for the Fed funds rate.

Markets are now projecting a 77% chance of the Fed cutting rates in March, with over 100 basis points (bps) of cuts priced in for next year.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India maintained its key repo rate at 6.50% for the fifth consecutive meeting, signalling continued tight monetary policy as it monitors inflation risks.

"While the RBI will not immediately follow Fed in terms of rate cuts, we may see change in RBI's stance and liquidity measures in the next policy," Dash added.

Market participants await Friday's weekly debt auction for further cues. New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) via bonds, which includes the benchmark bond and 50-year notes. ($1 = 83.3050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)