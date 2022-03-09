Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting amid a rebound of risky assets and concerns about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

European stocks rose 3.5%, clawing back some ground after three days of falls.

Liquidity has dried up since the outbreak of the war, while market dynamics have been triggering large swings in yields.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 8 basis points (bps) to 0.191%.

"A possible plan from the European Union to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defence is supporting peripheral bond prices while weighing on bonds of core countries which will carry the burden of more public spending," said Fabio Castaldi, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

"Despite some tepid denials, markets think that the EU will discuss and release the details of such a plan in the next few days," he added.

The European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".

Peripheral government bond prices outperformed their peers, with Italy’s 10-year yield rising 3 bps at 1.63%

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year borrowing costs rose 5 and 4.5 bps, respectively.

“We had already argued that an accelerated drive to deeper EU integration will emerge as the one legacy regardless of the eventual outcome of the war,” Commerzbank analyst said in a note to customers.

ING analysts said in a note that a potential joint EU fiscal response to the energy crisis has become one of the hot topics of mrket discussion.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 143 bps, after tightening by around 15 bps on Monday amid expectations for less stringent fiscal rules and possible debt sharing among European Union members.

The ECB will wait until the last months of this year for its first interest rate rise in over a decade, with fewer economists in a Reuters poll taken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine now expecting an earlier move. The fragmented view underscores the central bank's communications challenge at its March 10 policy meeting.

“As long as ECB normalisation is on the table, any drop below 0% yields for 10Y Bunds will prove short-lived,” ING analysts added.

Still, money markets are currently pricing in 30 bps of rate hikes by year end.

A key market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations was at 2.2214%, just off its highest level since December 2013 it hit on Tuesday at 2.2768%.

Oil prices firmed over fears of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports.

Germany’s inflation-linked government bond yield was up 13 bps at -2.221%, after hitting a record low of -2.531% on Monday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Kim Coghill)