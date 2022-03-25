Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday as investors awaited business sentiment data.

German business morale data from the Ifo institute due at 0900 GMT is expected to show a fall to 92 from 99.2 in February, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, a Reuters poll found.

PMI data on Thursday showed euro zone business activity was stronger than expected in March.

"Following the PMIs, we don't think that it (Ifo data) will change the dynamics of markets pricing even quicker policy normalisation and subsequent tightening from the ECB, although the curve-flattening dynamic could be reinforced by upcoming month-end rebalancing," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

By 0828 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 2 basis points to 0.51%, after rising 5 bps on Thursday.

It is up 15 basis points this week and 35 basis points in March, setting it up for its biggest monthly jump since 2013.

Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have surged in March given an increased likelihood that central banks will focus on combatting inflation that is expected to remain elevated because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Italy's 10-year yield was down more than one basis point, leaving the closely-watched risk premium over German bonds at 152 bps.

The European Central Bank would consider extending its money-printing programme beyond this summer if the euro zone economy fell into a "deep recession" because of the conflict in Ukraine, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, the most hawkish of the ECB's six board members, said on Thursday.

In the primary market, Italy will issue up to 3.5 billion euros in in short term and inflation linked bonds.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Barbara Lewis)