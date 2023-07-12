Dubai – Emirates NBD has provided fractional bonds for individual investors to allow them to gain access to international bond markets with a minimum investment of $25,000.

The DFM-listed lender became among the first banks in the MENA region to provide such a service, according to a press release.

The international bond market generally holds a minimum investment of $200,000 for fixed-income bond securities, which makes it difficult for retail investors to go through the process.

Meanwhile, fractional bonds will enable investors to access a new asset class with smaller investment amounts, which in turn will allow them to widen their investment horizons and benefit from alternate income sources.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We believe fractional bonds will revolutionise the way investors engage with fixed income investments, enabling them to leverage the benefits of bond ownership while mitigating risk.”

Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets at Emirates NBD, highlighted: “Bonds as an asset class are attractive in the current high-interest rate climate and the introduction of fractional bonds is a significant step towards broadening the reach of the international bond market, now making it more accessible to a wider section of retail investors.”

“The new offering will allow our customers to invest in smaller denominations, diversify their portfolios, and enjoy the benefits of alternate income,” Al Haj continued.

He concluded: “We remain committed to offering greater access to financial products, and fractional bonds offering aligns with this vision. We are excited to witness the positive impact this will have on our customers' financial journey and, in turn, contribute to the broader economic landscape.”

