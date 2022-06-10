Cairo – The board of Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA) has approved the issuance of long-term nominal, tradable, non-convertible securitisation bonds of up to EGP 2 billion.

With a cash return, the three-year bonds have a nominal value of EGP 100 per bond, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the September-February period, the company's net profits amounted to EGP 291.5 million, up from EGP 246.05 million in the year-ago period.

