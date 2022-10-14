The Egyptian government is preparing for issuing Yuan-denominated bonds, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait told CNBC Arabia reported in an interview on October 12th.

Maait noted that Egypt welcomes receiving loans from international commercial banks, adding that the country is seeking to diversify financing sources.

The minister also said that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing and the loan program is in its final stages.

Egyptian citizens should not shoulder all the burdens of the global economic crisis, he stated.

Additionally, Maait revealed that the government is working on solving the issue of piled-up goods at ports, adding that some are being released to warehouses outside the ports.

The minister noted that the government would opt for a flexible exchange rate of the Egyptian pound when necessary, stressing that the US dollar is pressuring all currencies, not just the pound.

Emerging economies and middle-income countries are paying the price for the global economic crisis, Maait commented, adding that Egypt faced hot money flows amounting to $22 billion during this crisis.

